BOSTON — Is there a hair feud going on between Jaylen Brown and Isaiah Thomas?

As you probably know, Brown said goodbye to his famous flattop before the Boston Celtics’ 2019-20 season began. And Isaiah Thomas, for one, was not impressed with neither the flattop nor the new do, saying both were “still ugly.” Brown responded by taking a shot of his own, and did so once again Wednesday night.

Boston and the Washington Wizards met at TD Garden and it appears Brown got the last laugh over his former teammate. The Celtics defeated the Wizards 140-133 after a strong showing from the starting five and the bench. Brown dropped 22 points in the victory, with some of them coming when Thomas was defending the 23-year-old.

When IT keeps talking trash about your haircut, you shoot two over him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GorXYrN7jy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 14, 2019

After the game, Brown was asked about scoring on Thomas and he couldn’t finish off the answer without also taking a shot at the Wizards guard’s hair.

“He knows. You don’t need to say it. He knows he can’t guard me,” he said after the game. “He was screaming for help. It was just bad. Maybe his braids were too tight and he thought he could guard me.”

*Insert crying laughing emoji*

Some could argue Brown is playing his basketball since ditching the flattop. So who knows, maybe it’s working for him.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images