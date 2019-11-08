After suffering their first loss of the season against the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, the New England Patriots have an extra week to prepare to get back on track before squaring up with the Philadelphia Eagles.
In this week’s Football Now presented by PolarFleece, NESN.com’s Courtney Cox discusses what the squad’s doing on the bye week, talks about a new partnership between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski and gets you ready for the team’s Week 11 matchup with Philly.
Check out the video above for more!