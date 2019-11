Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins continued their winning ways on Saturday night vs. the Ottawa Senators.

The scary collision between Senators forward Scott Sabourin and B’s winger David Backes loomed over the 5-2 victory but good news has surfaced since. NESN’s Courtney Cox gives you an injury update on Sabourin and Backes in today’s Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

See the facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports