Jake DeBrusk notched his second goal of the season Saturday.

The Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to five games with a big 5-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. With the score sitting at 4-2 and under five minutes remaining, the Bruins made a quick line change in transition and then DeBrusk was able to ring the horn to put away the game in the Bruins’ favor.

