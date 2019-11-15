We can debate whether it’s fair, but as long as Dan Quinn and the 2016 Atlanta Falcons live, they’re going to be the butt of a lot of jokes. That’s life when you’re on the wrong end of the worst collapse in Super Bowl history.

The Falcons haven’t really been the same since squandering a seemingly commanding 28-3 in Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. Quinn and the Falcons could all but taste the champagne after extending the lead to 25 in the third quarter before Tom Brady orchestrated one of sports’ greatest comebacks as the New England Patriots won the first overtime Super Bowl.

And for as much heralding as Brady gets for leading that comeback, the Falcons get ridicule. Time has helped most of the potshots dissipate, but every once in awhile, someone is there to needle the Birds.

Enter: Jeopardy James.

James Holzhauer, the man who won more money on “Jeopardy” than anyone else in the show’s history, returned to the program this week for the “Tournament of Champions.” Naturally, he made the finals and has himself a commanding lead after the first of a two-night showdown for the $250,000 title. Given his historical dominance, the lead seems safe, but that didn’t stop Jeopardy James from cracking a joke at the expense of Quinn and the Falcons.

I'm letting Dan Quinn coach the second half. Hope nothing happens to that lead! https://t.co/9WIOXJ1Qls — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) November 15, 2019

Ouch.

We’d love to know if Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor, lost money on the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. If that was the case, his good-natured ribbing might have a little more edge to it. Regardless, given his “Jeopardy” prowess, we’re guessing he’s over any losses by now.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images