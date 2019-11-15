Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation surprisingly has raised many questions for Toronto so far this season.

Frederik Andersen has been solid between the pipes so far this season for the Maple Leafs sporting a 9-3-3 record and 2.72 goals against average entering Friday night’s contest against the Bruins. Aside from Andersen, the Maple Leafs are not sure what to expect.

Toronto recently cut Michael Hutchinson, who was 0-4-1 in six games, and called up rookie Kasimir Kaskisuo from the AHL. For more on the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images