The New England Patriots wide receiver depth already was a little thin, and it might be even thinner this Sunday.

After injuring his ankle on a punt return in the Pats’ Week 11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Mohamed Sanu popped up on the injury report Wednesday.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran later reported that he’s heard Sanu could end up missing a little bit of time.

“Last week, after he had the punt return where it appeared he might have twisted up his leg, probably led to what I’m hearing might be a high ankle sprain that could keep him on the sidelines for a couple of weeks unless it has drastic improvement,” Curran said.

Sanu was acquired by the Pats from the Atlanta Falcons last month.

With Gunner Olszewski getting placed on IR earlier this week, the Patriots, if Sanu is unavailable Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, will have Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and, technically, Matthew Slater on the wide receiver depth chart. Phillip Dorsett also missed practice Wednesday with a concussion, while Edelman was limited with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots are preparing for the worst, it seems, signing a receiver to the practice squad.

