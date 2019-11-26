Kemba is in, Kyrie is out (probably).

Boston Celtics fans have been waiting for the return of Kyrie Irving to TD Garden since the NBA schedule was released. When the C’s host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, however, Irving will not be on the floor due to a shoulder injury. On the other side, new Celtics guard Kemba Walker, who is fresh off a scary injury on Friday night, is listed as probable to play. That just about says it all.

NESN’s Courtney Cox fills you in on all the other news surrounding the Green Team this week as well as the top moments from around the NBA in this week’s episode of NESN Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece. Check out the full episode in the video above.