Torey Krug had quite the return to the ice for the Bruins.

The Boston defenseman potted the game-winning goal in overtime against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at TD Garden. The celebration, though, is what had people talking.

The Bruins’ official Twitter account admitted they weren’t quite sure what the celebration was, but Krug cleared the air with a simple tweet back.

To see that and more, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images