The wait for Patrice Bergeron’s return will continue past Sunday.

Boston’s top line center will miss his fourth straight game when the Bruins host the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. Bergeron has not played since last Saturday against the Minnesota Wild due to a lower-body injury.

Following Saturday’s practice in Brighton, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared the latest on Bergeron.

“He reported in today for treatment and didn’t skate,” Cassidy, via Bruins.com. “Until he skates, we’ll rule him out. He won’t play tomorrow. Keep pushing it down the line until he gets back out there.”

Bergeron already has missed time this season due to the ailment, and given the Bruins have not struggled to find success without him, it makes sense to exercise plenty of caution.

Puck drop for Bruins-Canadiens is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images