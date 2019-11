Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have a big test Sunday.

New England will square up with the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ defense will have their work cut out for them as Dallas brings in an offense that’s averaging the most yards per game in the NFL (312.7) with Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekiel Elliot leading the charge.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.