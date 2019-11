Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

J.D. Martinez is living his best life.

After opting into his contract for the upcoming season with the Boston Red Sox, the outfielder/designated hitter has taken a vacation. He currently is on an African safari at the moment, and took to Instagram to share.

For more on the 32-year-old’s wild vacation, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images