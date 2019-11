Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are the recipients of the 2019 Allan H. Selig Award for philanthropic excellence.

Boston takes home this award after their work for the Home Base Program, which helps veterans deal with their invisible wounds, as well as their partnership between the Red Sox Foundation and Mass General.

For more on the award, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images