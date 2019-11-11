Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even when the New England Patriots don’t play, they stay winning.

While the Patriots were enjoying their Sunday away from the football field, some of their biggest competition were dropping like flies. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both lost their respective contests, helping to pave the way to the top spot in the AFC for New England.

With their defeats, Buffalo fells to 6-3 and Kansas City to 6-4 to move them to fourth, and fifth place in the conference respectively. For more on the Patriots’ path to the No. 1 seed, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.