Tuukka Rask stood on his head against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night, stopping 33 of the 34 shots of the shots he faced.

But a save made during a Senators’ short-handed rush made all the difference in this one, as the Boston Bruins ultimately went on to win 2-1 at Canadian Tire Center.

Check out the deflection that helped save the Bruins’ win Tuesday in the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images