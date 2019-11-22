Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an exciting one at TD Garden on Thursday.

The Boston Bruins have been struggling over the last few weeks, but entered the contest against the Buffalo Sabres on the heels of a strong 5-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, and kept the good times rolling.

Buffalo got on the board first, but Boston would score three unanswered goals, including two from Brad Marchand, to eventually take the 3-2 win over their Atlantic Division foe. Tuukka Rask came up huge for Boston on Thursday with 36 saves on the night, including a potential save-of-the-year candidate.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the goaltender for his impressive night. To hear what he had to say, check out “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

