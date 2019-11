Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask may have made the save of the season Thursday night.

With the Boston Bruins ahead 3-1 in the final period and the Buffalo Sabres pressing hard, Rask saved the day with an incredible diving glove save to keep the lead at two goals.

Rask was impressive in net for the Bruins in Thursday night’s 3-2 win, stopping 36 shots, but none bigger than his diving save. To see his acrobatic stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.