It remains to be seen how long Gordon Hayward will be out, but his daughters are doing their best to ensure their father returns sooner than expected.

As you surely have heard by now, Hayward suffered a fractured left hand Saturday night in the Boston Celtics’ win over the San Antonio Spurs. The star forward will visit a hand specialist Monday, but nevertheless likely will miss at least a month.

Hayward was back home and recovering Sunday morning with a little help from his adorable daughters.

Check out this video from Robyn Hayward’s Instagram story:

Gordon Hayward's insanely cute daughters doing their best to make his injured hand feel better. (If nothing else, it doesn't look like his hand is causing him excruciating pain.)#Celtics pic.twitter.com/zFVA1szRsM — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) November 10, 2019

We’re not sure what was on that tray, but it’s probably more helpful than a bunch of platitudes on Twitter.

As for the Celtics, they once again are forced to adapt to life without Hayward.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images