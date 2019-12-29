Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the final game of the 2019 NFL regular season.

The Seattle Seahawks will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night with the NFC West title on the line. The visitors entirely control their own destiny, as a win at CenturyLink field would ensure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

The rivals’ first meeting marked one of the best games of the season, which saw the Seahawks hand the Niners their first loss on the campaign in an overtime thriller Nov. 11.

Here’s how to watch 49ers vs. Seahawks online:

When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images