FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady got out to a rough start in New England’s Week 17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the Patriots quarterback wasn’t blaming his health after the game.

Brady recently has dealt with elbow injuries, and he was having some problems with his accuracy early in the game. He was not listed on the injury report this week but was spotted “shaking out his elbow” during warmups.



“Good. Yeah, I feel good,” Brady said after the 27-24 loss. “I have no problems. So yeah, no problems.”

Brady went 5-of-12 for 92 yards with a pick-six in the first half Sunday. He finished the game stronger, going 11-of-17 for 129 yards with two touchdowns in the second half.

A win would have given the Patriots a first-round playoff bye and some time for Brady to rest. The Patriots now must play in the wild-card round of the playoffs against an opponent to be determined.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images