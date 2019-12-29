Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anders Bjork is putting together his best professional season yet.

The 23-year-old is in his third NHL season and already has recorded career-highs in games played (31), goals (six), even-strength goals (five) and average time on ice (13:01) with a large chunk of the season remaining.

December has been kind to the young left-winger as he has notched two goals and three assists across 13 games played.

For more on Bjork’s play this season, check out the video above from “Bruins Breakaway Live,” presented by Subway.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images