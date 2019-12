Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anders Nilsson was a brick wall Monday night.

The Ottawa Senators goaltender saw 40 shots on the night against the Boston Bruins and surrendered just two goals in Ottawa’s big win at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Bruins now have losses in three straight games after rattling off an impressive eight-straight wins. To see Nilsson’s most important save of the night, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images