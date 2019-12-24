Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a period.

The Boston Bruins entered Monday night’s contest game the Washington Capitals losers of eight of nine games, but you couldn’t tell if you watched the first period.

Jake DeBrusk got the Bruins on the board early, but that wouldn’t be it for Boston as Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork added to the lead just 27 seconds apart. Patrice Bergeron also would extend the team’s lead to four with just over a minute remaining in the period.

For more on the offensive outburst, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images