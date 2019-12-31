Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on a roll.

After a tough stretch earlier in December in which Boston lost eight of nine, the B’s have turned things around and are riding a three-game winning streak entering its New Year’s Eve matchup against the New Jersey Devils.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the board Tuesday afternoon as Brad Marchand potted his 20th goal of the season on a rebound from a David Pastrnak slap shot.

To see the goal, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images