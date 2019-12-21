Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“Tackomania” shows absolutely no signs of slowing down.

The 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall has been a fan-favorite since the preseason, winning over Boston Celtics’ fans hearts instantly. And the love shown for him hasn’t subsided.

Fall dropped five points and picked up two rebounds in Boston’s 114-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The TD Garden went absolutely nuts, chanting “We want Tacko” once the C’s had a comfortable lead over their opponent. Head coach Brad Stevens finally motioned for Fall to go in with 4:31 left in the game.

And man, did the crowd love it.

TACKO IS IN. THIS IS NOT A DRILL stream: https://t.co/yPo3pG3LN0 pic.twitter.com/ntuqjbXHsy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

The moment Coach Stevens caved and let Tacko check in 😂 pic.twitter.com/L7NPrcwwtS — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 21, 2019

But it wasn’t just the bench trying to hype up the crowd. Stevens played a role in it, as well. With TD Garden going crazy, Stevens can be seen smiling and waving his hand up and down to get the crowd louder before motioning for Fall to check in.

Check it out here, courtesy of Celtics team reporter Marc D’Amico.

Nothing like a feel-good moment to end the game.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images