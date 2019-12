Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Carlo found the back of the net for the third time this season Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins defenseman gave the squad a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden using a nice snipe from the point after a solid line change. Boston eventually would go on to drop the contest 4-3 in overtime.

For more on the 23-year-old’s goal, check out this “Change on the Fly” video above, presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports