Things are looking up for the Boston Bruins.

The middle of December wasn’t kind to the B’s, who dropped eight of nine games at one point. But they seem to have figured a few things out.

Boston currently is riding a three-game winning streak after taking down the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Sunday night. The win completes the Bruins’ two-game home-and-home sweep of Buffalo.

Jake DeBrusk was the biggest star of the night as he notched two power-play goals in 18 seconds in the third period to put the B’s over the top.

After the game, NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley spoke with head coach Bruce Cassidy about the exciting win. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images