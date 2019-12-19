Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are in for a tough one Thursday night.

Boston looks to get back in the win column as an extremely solid New York Islanders team comes to town. New York (22-8-2) brings with it one of the stingiest defenses in the league while allowing just 2.50 goals per game.

The Bruins enter the contest losers of six of their last seven games and hope to get back on track.

For more on the Islanders’ defensive effort, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images