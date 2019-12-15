Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have a tall task ahead of them Saturday night.

Boston looks to halt its five-game losing streak as they take on the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center. The Bruins have their hands full as Florida boasts one of the most formidable duos in the league in Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov.

Huberdeau currently leads the Panthers with 37 points(11 goals, 26 assists), but Barkov is right on his back sitting just one point away with 36 (10 goals, 26 assists).

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images