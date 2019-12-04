Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are on fire.

After winning their last seven games, the Bruins look to extend their streak Tuesday night as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden.

Carolina will have James Reimer between the pipes, who enters the game on a three-game winning streak, including wins over the Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings and Tampa Bay Lightning. Reimer has a 5-4-0 record so far on the young season while sporting a .915 save percentage.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images