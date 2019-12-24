Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It has been a trying few weeks for the Boston Bruins.

After winning eight straight games to conclude November and begin December, the Bruins have lost eight of their last night contests.

To make matters worse, Boston enters Monday night’s matchup with the Washington Capitals losers of three straight games. The Capitals have been on fire, winning 10 of their last 12 games, while averaging 3.6 goals per game.

For more on the squad’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technology.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images