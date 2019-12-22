Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A once promising game, took an ugly turn for the Boston Bruins.

It looked like the Bruins were going to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the Nashville Predators, but a dicey third period hurt the squad’s chances.

Boston took a 2-1 lead into the final period, but the Predators’ would score two back-to-back goals to take the lead. The Bruins would tie the score and force overtime off of Patrice Bergeron’s 2nd goal of the night with under two minutes remaining, but eventually would fall, 4-3.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the tough loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images