It was a quiet first period for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins went to the dressing room at the end of the first period with the score knotted at zero against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at TD Garden.

Boston outshot the Predators 11-8, but the biggest story so far is the squad’s defense. The Bruins’ blueliners came alive in the period, especially while on the penalty kill, to keep Nashville out of the back of the net.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images