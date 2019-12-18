Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Bruins got off to a solid start Tuesday night.

After falling into an early hole against the Los Angeles Kings, the Bruins struck back just before the period ended. Danton Heinen found the back of the net, notching his sixth goal of the season with assists from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Throughout the period, the squad’s weak-side defenders thrived. They created opportunities for the Bruins’ offense, eventually panning out with the equalizer.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images