Patrice Bergeron has finally returned to action for the Boston Bruins.

After missing nine games due to an injury, the center returned Monday night against the Ottawa Senators and made his impact felt early with his ninth goal of the season.

Bergeron’s return to the lineup means the Bruins’ top line is completely back together and they showed it on their first goal of the night. The 34-year-old was the one to ring the horn, but both Pastrnak and Marchand recorded assists on the play.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images