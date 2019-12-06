It was an odd one at TD Garden on Thursday night.

After falling into a two-goal hole in the first period, neither team was able to find the back of the net in the second period. The Chicago Blackhawks were the first to score in the third period giving the Boston Bruins their first three-goal deficit of the season but it wouldn’t hold.

Joakim Nordstrom started the scoring for the Bruins 1:49 into the final period then Chris Wagner and Torey Krug both scored with under five minutes remaining to force overtime.

Although Boston eventually would fall in overtime, head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with the team’s effort over the course of the final 20 minutes. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images