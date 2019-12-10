Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Welcome the 3-pointer club, Grant Williams.

The Celtics rookie sank his first-ever NBA triple in the third quarter of Boston’s 110-88 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, and everyone at TD Garden (and we mean everyone) went berserk, especially Boston’s bench.

Check it out:

Grant Williams for three!!! pic.twitter.com/i5HES4y4fa — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 10, 2019

Williams apparently had plenty of nicknames floating around before earning his first 3-pointer. From “Dub” when he was 0-for-20 from 3, to “Catch 22” when he was 0-for-22, Williams coped with some brutal monikers before Monday night.

But one particular nickname stands out among the rest.

“We were calling him Ben Simmons for the longest (time),” Jaylen Brown told reporters after the game. “But he knocked one down and Ben knocked one down too, so shout out to both those guys.”

(Simmons notoriously has only sunk one three in three seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers.)

Nonetheless, Williams’ teammates were happy for him.

“I think everybody was happy,” Brown said. “I think I saw Brandon Bailey, his development guy, I saw him getting pretty ecstatic about that because they work every single day. I tease him a little bit, I’m like, ‘You got to go get your speed, man. This is not game speed.’ And he’s like ‘Get out of here, eff you Jaylen!’ So, it’s good to see him knock one down.”

“It took him long enough,” Jayson Tatum added.

About time indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images