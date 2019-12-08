Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins have struggled to score in the first period lately but were able to ring the horn early against the Colorado Avalanche.

Chris Wagner etched his name onto the stat sheet for the second-straight game to open the scoring for Boston at 13:14 into the first period. Wagner was able to tip home a slapshot by John Moore to make it 1-0 Bruins.

For more on the game opening goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images