Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In this episode of “Coming Home,” NESN’s Courtney Cox sits down with North Andover, Mass. native Colin Blackwell of the Nashville Predators.

The two talk as Blackwell visits home during the short NHL offseason where the St. John’s Prep and Harvard hockey alum got his start. Cox got an inside look at Blackwell’s journey from North Andover, to St. John’s Prep, Harvard, minor league hockey and now the Predators. The 26-year-old comes home Saturday night to face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto