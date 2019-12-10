Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a big week for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins took down the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 Tuesday night, and David Krejci and Jaroslav Halak both came up big.

Krejci recored his 200th career goal in the win for Boston, while Halak denied all 24 shots sent at him on the night for his 49th career shutout.

For more on the duo, check out the “180 Moment of the Week” video above, from “Bruins Pregame Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images