Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is having a spectacular season.

With the Boston Bruins staring at a one-goal deficit in the third period Sunday night, the right winger did what he has done more so than any other player in the NHL so far this season, and found the back of the net.

Pastrnak extended his league-lead in goals notching No. 25 of the 2019-20 season in the Bruins’ x against the Montreal Canadiens.

For more on the 23-year-old’s play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images