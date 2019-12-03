Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak is having quite the year.

The 23-year-old notched his league-leading 25th goal of the season in Sunday’s comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens. Pastrnak holds a five-goal lead over Alex Ovechkin who sits in second entering the Boston Bruins’ contest against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

For more on Pastrnak’s strong play this season, check out the video clip above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

