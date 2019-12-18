Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak surprisingly didn’t score a goal Tuesday night, but that didn’t keep him off the score sheet.

With the Boston Bruins chasing a one-goal deficit early in the first period, Danton Heinen was able to pot his sixth goal of the season to tie the score with the help of Pastrnak and Brad Marchand.

The assist was good for the right winger’s 21st of the season, good for second on the team behind Marchand (33). For more on Pastrnak’s recent play, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images