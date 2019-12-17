Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins got back in the win column Saturday night.

After dropping five straight contests, including the first four on the squad’s latest road trip, Boston got back to its winning ways, taking down the Florida Panthers, 4-2. David Pastrnak came up huge in the team’s win, adding two more goals to his league-leading tally of 28.

For more on the 23-year-old, check out the video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images