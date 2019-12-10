After playing hero in the 2018 postseason, the 2019 campaign was bumpy for David Price.

The Boston Red Sox starter dealt with injuries periodically throughout the season, which limited him to 22 starts in which he posted a 7-5 record with a 4.28. The southpaw made his last start of the season Sept. 1, followed by surgery just before the end of the campaign to remove a cyst from his left wrist.

The organization indicated at season’s end they thought Price would be ready for spring training in February. Sox manager Alex Cora shared the latest on the 34-year-old at the start of the league’s winter meetings Monday.

“David is doing good,” Cora said, via WEEI.com. “Actually, he played catch two days ago or yesterday, and a little bit different. The feeling is different. Obviously, he’s been dealing with this for a while, and it’s been a grind for David to go out there and perform. He feels a little bit looser with the wrist. The feel of the ball is different, and there haven’t been setbacks. As of now, everything is trending the right way. The goal is for him to be ready for the opening series.”

Pitchers and catchers are set to report Feb. 11, so Price still has a couple months to gear up for the start of the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images