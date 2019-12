Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dwayne Wade had himself a day on Twitter on Thursday.

ESPN took to Twitter with highlights of Kobe Bryant hitting a game-winning shot over Wade 10 years ago, and the future Hall-of-Famer wasn’t pleased.

The former Miami Heat guard responded to the tweet by hilariously saying, “Why ya’ll bringing up old stuff.”

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images