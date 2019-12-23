Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots were in danger of losing two straight home games when the Buffalo Bills came to Gillette Stadium on Saturday night.

But the odds of that happening were not very good.

New England clinched its 11th straight AFC East title with a 24-17 win against Buffalo and will wait to see who its playoff opponent will be in the first round.

But had the Bills pulled off a victory, they would have ended an impressive 11-year stretch the Patriots are holding onto.

According to Elias Sports, New England has played 103 games, including playoffs, without losing back-to-back games, the longest streak in NFL history. The Miami Dolphins went 88 games without consecutive losses from 1976-86.

The Patriots avoid losing consecutive home games for the 1st time since 2008. Per @EliasSports, the Pats have gone 103 straight home games including playoffs without a 2-game losing streak. The next closest streak in NFL history is 88 games, done by the Dolphins from 1976-86. pic.twitter.com/Q5o2ydHgXh — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 22, 2019

Pretty impressive.

The Pats will look to end their regular season on a high note when they welcome the Dolphins to Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

