Emperor Palpatine or Bill Belichick? You decide.

There have been some memes floating around the internet lately with the release of “Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” comparing the New England Patriots head coach to Darth Sidious and it even has gotten a chuckle out of the man himself.

Ian McDiarmid reportedly finds the comparisons funny, but says the coach may need to wear more black.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images