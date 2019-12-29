Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jack Eichel has played extremely well at TD Garden.

The Buffalo Sabres center has carved up the Boston Bruins’ defense while in Boston to the tune of five goals and six assists across seven games so far in his career.

Eichel has been far less successful when the Bruins travel to Buffalo, tallying just an assist while holding a minus 11 rating across eight games.

For more on the North Chelmsford native’s home and road splits against the B’s, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images