Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey of the season lately.

The 23-year-old has six points in his last six games, including three goals and three assists. Although DeBrusk was unable to etch his name on the score sheet in Tuesday night’s win over the Carolina Hurricanes, he still made his impact felt throughout the game.

DeBrusk finished the contest with a plus-one rating while recording one shot in 18:38 of ice time. For more on the left winger’s recent stretch, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

